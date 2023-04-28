Meredith

Col. Jon Meredith

 Courtesy | U.S. Army

Col. Jon Meredith, a former Fort Hood brigade commander who was relieved of command last year, now faces a potential jury trial by way of court-martial, officials said this week.

“The Army referred charges upon Col. Jon Meredith to a general court-martial on April 21, 2023 at Fort Hood, Texas. The charges include two specifications of abusive sexual contact and two specifications of conduct unbecoming an officer,” said Lt. Col. Jennifer Bocanegra, spokeswoman for the 1st Cavalry Division, in an email to the Herald.

