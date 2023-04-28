Col. Jon Meredith, a former Fort Hood brigade commander who was relieved of command last year, now faces a potential jury trial by way of court-martial, officials said this week.
“The Army referred charges upon Col. Jon Meredith to a general court-martial on April 21, 2023 at Fort Hood, Texas. The charges include two specifications of abusive sexual contact and two specifications of conduct unbecoming an officer,” said Lt. Col. Jennifer Bocanegra, spokeswoman for the 1st Cavalry Division, in an email to the Herald.
Meredith was relieved of command of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team of the 1st Cavalry Division in October 2022 by Maj. Gen. John Richardson IV, commander of the division.
The Army initially reported Meredith was relieved due to “a loss of confidence in (his) judgment and ability to command,” the Herald reported then.
According to Bocanegra, Meredith’s arraignment is pending.
“Charges are merely accusations, and the accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty,” Bocanegra said.
Meredith’s wife, Ann, also a colonel and brigade commander, was relieved of command earlier this year — also for a reported “loss of confidence.”
Stars & Stripes reported that she clarified on social media that she was relieved after she mistakenly sent a text message that was perceived as interference in her husband’s initial investigation last year. Ann Meredith said she reported herself and owned up to the mistake, Stars & Stripes reported Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.