Around 30 family members, friends and former comrades looked on as a young soldier played taps, bugling out retired Master Sgt. Clifford “Pete” Lee Petrey, 91, during a burial service with full military honors at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
During the Korean War, Petrey served more than 32 months in a prisoner of war camp. He also served in combat in Vietnam, and earned three Purple Heart medals during his career.
Wednesday’s service included a 21-gun salute and the folding and presentation of the flag to his wife, Patricia Louise Petrey.
Petrey’s son, 60-year-old Lee William-Cullen Petrey, said that he would miss his father.
“We did everything together; camping, hiking, you name it,” he said. “He was my friend.”
Petrey served for 30 years in the United States Army, including stints with 1st Cavalry and 2nd Armored divisions.
In the Korean War, Petrey battled at Inchon Landing and the Chosin Reservoir, sustaining injuries at both engagements. Original reports showed Petrey missing in action while fighting opposing forces in the Chosin Reservoir in 1950, according to his obituary, which ran in Tuesday’s Herald. However, Petrey’s family was told later that he was a prisoner of war.
During his military service Petrey received three Purple Heart medals and the Silver Star; according to his family, Petrey was held as a prisoner of war for 32 months and 9 days.
Lee Petrey described life after his father came home from Vietnam as “stressful.” According to Petrey, he had to wake his father up by throwing socks.
“We couldn’t shake him awake because he was used to waking up fighting,” he said. “But we had the hard conversations. We didn’t do that whole ‘tough guy’ act.”
A friend of the family, Mark Harris, described Petrey as good natured.
“I used to wear my hair way down to here,” he said pointing at his shoulders and laughing. “And whenever I’d come over to play, he’d always ask me when I was going to get a haircut. Well, when I finally did cut my hair he told me ‘that’s a good looking haircut.’ He did that every time I came over for about two years.”
Prior to the burial, a funeral was held at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, and was attended by the Patriot Guard Riders.
A military fly-over was planned for the service, but was canceled due to cost, Emmanual Tucker of Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home said Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.