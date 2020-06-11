The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said on Thursday that they are not going to comment on why its lease agreement on the Belton water treatment plant land will be increasing by $480,000.
The Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 leases the land for the water treatment plant from the Corps on Belton Lake and they were paying $20,000 a year to lease the 33.4-acre property at 5200 Waterworks Road.
This year, the payment is scheduled to be $500,000, according to the water district.
The water district’s board of trustees approved a resolution on Wednesday allowing Ricky Garrett, the district’s general manager, to negotiate with the Corps on the lease agreement. The Corps of Engineers did not want to comment during an ongoing negotiation, a Corps spokesman said Thursday.
“The intent is to negotiate an agreement or agreements which are mutually beneficial and reasonable with a solid basis,” Garrett said. “I hope that an agreement can be reached with little to no fiscal impact which reinforces our role as a sustainable water supplier.”
WCID-1 provides drinking water to Killeen and other local cities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.