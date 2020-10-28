The Army’s top general of Futures Command in Austin met with the family of slain Spc. Vanessa Guillen, a 3rd Cavalry Regiment soldier, to provide an update on the investigation he is leading, the Army Forces Command said in a news release Tuesday evening.
Gen. John Murray, commander of the Austin-based Futures Command, was appointed Sept. 1 by Gen. Michael X. Garrett, commander Forces Command, to lead an Army Regulation 15-6 investigation into actions from Guillen’s chain of command related to her death, the release said.
Guillen’s story gained international attention after she went missing April 22, and her family was vocal about demanding answers from Fort Hood and Criminal Investigation Command, known as CID, which they said were misleading.
Guillen’s remains were found in shallow graves near the Leon River in rural Bell County on June 30.
One suspect in the case, Spc. Aaron Robinson, took his own life when confronted by Killeen police in the early morning hours of July 1.
Another person said to be involved in the disposal of her remains, Cecily Aguilar, remains in federal prison.
Aguilar was indicted on July 14 on one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence and two substantive counts of tampering with evidence. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each count, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Texas.
Jury selection was set to begin on Sept. 28 in the federal court in Waco, and on Sept. 16, it was changed to Nov. 30, according to court documents filed.
Murray is taking information from various ongoing investigations in the course of his 15-6 investigation.
Those include the criminal investigation by CID, the 15-6 investigation by the 3rd Cavalry Regiment and a inspection of the Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Prevention program at Fort Hood by the Forces Command inspector general, the release said.
“What happened to Spc. Guillen was horrible. We must honor her memory by doing better,” Garrett said in the release. “This investigation will allow us to better understand what happened. Importantly, it will also give us insight on what we can do to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again.”
The Army will release more details about the findings of the 15-6 investigation when it is completed.
“Army officials remain in close contact with the Guillen family to keep them informed of additional actions being taken to honor Vanessa’s life and renewed focus on a “people first” culture,” the release said.
