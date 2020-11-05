Lt. Gen. Douglas Gabram, commanding general of the Army’s Installation Management Command toured housing and barracks at Fort Hood this week, and also thanked the workforce for their hard work during the pandemic.
“First off, it’s always a privilege to be back at the Great Place,” Gabram said. “It’s great to see soldiers, it’s great to hear from soldiers, it’s great to go through barracks.”
Based at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Installation Management Command is responsible for the day-to-day management of Army installations around the globe.
Gabram was given a tour on Tuesday of Fort Hood’s housing areas and barracks to see improvements being made firsthand. He was also able to speak with soldiers living in newly-renovated barracks to find out their perspective.
Gabram said Army senior leaders’ number one priority is to improve barracks worldwide. He added that they are currently working to provide the resources available to fix them.
“The good news is for our Army, our facility investment plan … it’s a 10-year strategy,” he said. “Improvements to barracks and operational infrastructure at Fort Hood are a big part of that strategy.”
