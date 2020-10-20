As part of a bigger initiative to prioritize its soldiers, the Army has announced a change in how it approaches those who are missing.
The Army announced the changes in an article published on www.army.mil.
In the coming weeks, the Army “will publish guidance on absent Soldiers to clarify that when one of our teammates fails to report for duty, we will consider them missing and take immediate action to find them,” the article said.
In preparation for announcing the changes, Army staff and Army commands will conduct a “holistic review” to identify other changes.
The review includes readiness policies, maintenance policies, manning policies, adequacy of resources for small-unit training, borrowed military manpower and soldier and family programs to support the Army’s people, the article said.
Multiple high-profile stories centered on missing soldiers have come out of Fort Hood in recent months.
In August 2019, Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales went missing and was ultimately listed as a deserter. His remains were found in June in Killeen while the search was in full swing for another missing soldier, Spc. Vanessa Guillen.
Wedel-Morales was taken off the deserter list, and he received a burial with full military honors.
Guillen went missing April 22 and was later found dead near the Leon River in rural Bell County on June 30.
Guillen’s family has contended that post officials did not do enough to expedite getting answers for her disappearance and subsequent death.
Fort Hood officials have said the search for her began April 23, before her disappearance was announced to the public.
A couple months after Guillen's remains were found, another soldier, Sgt. Elder Fernandes, went missing and was later found dead near some railroad tracks in Temple.
Finally, Pfc. Edward Casteel went missing from Fort Hood. He was found in Louisiana after several news outlets reported he was arrested Oct. 6 in Lincoln Parish, Louisiana.
Anyone wishing to read the full article can find it online at https://www.army.mil/article/239837.
