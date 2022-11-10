A $5,000 reward is being offered by the Army for credible information leading to the identification of the vehicle and person(s) involved in the death of a Fort Hood soldier on Aug. 13.
According to the Army, that day, Sgt. Jesse Cruz died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident after leaving Jokers IceHouse Bar and Grill in Killeen.
“Just before the intersection of Clear Creek Road and Mohawk Drive, Cruz lost control of his motorcycle, and was thrown from the motorcycle onto the road and struck by a passing vehicle which fled the scene,” Army officials said in a news release.
Police say the other vehicle involved in the accident is believed to be a silver or dark gray 2004-2008 sedan model Acura TL, which likely sustained damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle and may have already been repaired, the release said.
