NEWS ALERT

A $5,000 reward is being offered by the Army for credible information leading to the identification of the vehicle and person(s) involved in the death of a Fort Hood soldier on Aug. 13.

According to the Army, that day, Sgt. Jesse Cruz died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident after leaving Jokers IceHouse Bar and Grill in Killeen.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

