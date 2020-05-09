A group of organizers is asking the public to help send off some Army recruits at 10 a.m. Sunday in Harker Heights.
The recruits will be heading to Basic Training, and the ceremony will take place at the Harker Heights Recruiting Station, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Suite 680.
“Even though these are uncertain times, these heroes have signed up to join the Army and are leaving for Basic Training Sunday,” a flyer for the event said.
Attendees are encouraged to bring an American flag to wave as the soldiers head out.
