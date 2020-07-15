Wedel-Morales

Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales was found dead in Killeen on June 19. He had been missing since August 2019. He was recently removed from the Army's list of deserters.

 Courtesy photo

Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales, a soldier who went missing in August 2019 and whose remains were found June 19 in Killeen, is no longer a deserter, according to the Army's deserter list.

Originally listed as a deserter in September 2019, Wedel-Morales' mother had been hoping autopsy results would lead the Army to remove his name from the list.

The Army's list was updated July 9.

“We just want him to have what he deserved and what he earned,” Kim Wedel said on June 26.

