An early-morning wreck on Sunday in Kempner claimed the life of an Army retiree and former junior and senior vice commander of the Kempner Veterans of Foreign Wars post. The wreck happened around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Kempner City Manager David Williams II said in an email to the Herald Wednesday.
Williams said the wreck happened in a city-owned field behind City Hall on U.S. Highway 190 in Kempner.
“There was only one vehicle involved in the accident though that vehicle was pulling a trailer with large equipment on it,” Williams said.
The driver was identified as 43-year-old Michael Kent Gordon, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
A celebration of life/fundraiser is scheduled to be held from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Fred T. Venable VFW Post 3393, 424 County Road 4931 in Kempner.
The VFW’s kitchen will be open until 9 p.m., and 50% of sales generated from 6-9 p.m. will be donated to his family. A balloon release is also planned for 8:30 p.m.
Greg Showman and the Back Creek Band is scheduled to perform from 8 p.m. to midnight.
A visitation for Gordon is also being held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. Funeral services with full military honors will be 10 a.m. Friday in the chapel of the funeral home, according to his obituary.
To read more about Gordon, view his obituary on kdhnews.com or the Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home website.
