COPPERAS COVE — Walking or driving along East Avenue D in Copperas Cove, one may smell the distinct aroma of meat in a smoker. With a few barbecue restaurants in the area, an Army retiree has opened a new one — Monty’s Old School BBQ.
That man, Manuel “Monty” Montanez, said he wanted to bring an “old school,” family feel to his restaurant.
“Old school means family like. I want it to be family like because that’s what we do here,” Montanez said, adding later that nothing gives him more joy than seeing someone walk out with a smile on their face.
Montanez said his soldiers in his unit came to like his barbecue before he retired from his 22-year Army career.
“I started just doing barbecue for my guys whenever I was still in, just doing promotions and hails and farewells — that kind of stuff,” he said. “So it just kept getting bigger and bigger and bigger.”
At Monty’s Old School BBQ, customers can expect Texas-style brisket, Kansas City-style ribs and Carolina-style pulled pork.
Being in the Army, Montanez has been able to taste food from different cultures.
“That’s what I love,” he said. “And that’s what I’m saying, I try to take the best from everybody and give it away.”
On the menu, hungry customers can expect a variety of meals, including one Montanez highlighted called The Meat Sweats, which is a half-pound of brisket, ribs, sausage and pulled pork along with two side dishes.
Side dishes include potato salad, macaroni and cheese and Monty’s beans.
Montanez smokes his meat with pecan and oak wood. He said he smokes it to temperature not to time, although a brisket will take approximately 10 to 12 hours, he said.
The new restaurant, 412 E. Ave. D in Copperas Cove, is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Monday. It is closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
It has outdoor seating only. Montanez has 10 picnic tables that can accommodate 80 people.
Orders can be placed for outdoor dining or for carryout. The restaurant is also set up to be able to cater an event.
To call ahead or to order a catering service, call the restaurant at 254-350-1907.
