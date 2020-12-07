Army and Fort Hood leadership will be briefing the media on the Fort Hood Independent Review this week.
Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy; Army Chief of Staff Gen. James C. McConville and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A. Grinston will be holding the briefing at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Pentagon Briefing Room, according to a news release from the Army.
The report will be providing details into the “command climate” at Fort Hood.
Lt. Gen. Pat White, commander of III Corps and Fort Hood, will also hold a press conference at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday on Fort Hood after the media briefing from Army leadership.
McCarthy ordered the Army investigation in response to the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who reported to family members that she was sexually harassed at Fort Hood prior to her disappearance and death earlier this year. Her case drew worldwide headlines and cast a shadow over Fort Hood with dozens of protests outside the gates that went on for months. Protesters, some who called for the closure of Fort Hood, said Army leaders on post do little for soldiers who go missing, and the current method of reporting sexual assaults and harassment needs to change.
Also at the Pentagon Tuesday, following the Army leadership briefing, members of the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee — Chris Swecker, Jonathan Harmon, Carrie Ricci, Queta Rodriguez and Jack White — will discuss the report’s findings and recommendations, according to the release.
McCarthy, who visited the Killeen-Fort Hood area Aug. 5 and 6, announced the formation of the independent review committee in July. During his visit, McCarthy met in closed-door meetings with soldiers and Killeen community leaders and organizations. News outlets, other than the Fort Hood Sentinel, were not allowed to attend those meetings, but were allowed at a press conference hosted by McCarthy at Fort Hood Aug. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.