Four Army helicopters will fly over several Bell County Veterans Affairs buildings Friday to honor medical workers during the coronavirus outbreak.
The flyover will consist of two Chinooks and two medivac Black Hawks, according to a news release from Deborah Meyer, public affairs officer for the Central Texas VA Health Care System.
The helicopters will fly over the Temple Main Campus, Temple Annex, Killeen VA/DoD Sleep Lab, and Killeen/Heights Vet Center in Harker Heights.
Expected times for the flyover, according to the release, are:
- 8:05 to 8:10 a.m. for the Temple Annex
- 8:10 to 8:15 a.m. for the Temple Main Campus
- 9:30 to 9:40 a.m. for the Killeen VA/DoD Sleep Lab and Killeen/Heights Vet Center
Earlier this week, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flew over San Antonio and Austin with their six F-16C/D Fighting Falcons.
The Thunderbirds are flying over Los Angeles and San Diego Friday, according to the group’s official website.
