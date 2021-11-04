Three Fort Hood units are conducting artillery and mortar training on post, which could cause audible booms to be heard in the Killeen area for the next month or so.
1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division; and, 3rd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment are on the west side of the range doing artillery training, Fort Hood officials said.
3rd Cavalry Regiment is conducting mortar fire on the east side of the range.
Fort Hood officials said all units are expected to be training through Dec. 10.
