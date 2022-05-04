COPPERAS COVE — For the past 14 years, local barber and Copperas Cove native Ronnie King has been fulfilling his calling in the Killeen area. Now, he is back home.
The Army veteran and veteran of the clippers opened up Ronnie’s Cuts on Business Highway 190 in Copperas Cove on April 5.
“It’s a little more family-oriented — slower-paced,” King said of Copperas Cove. “And I believe that there’s a hunger for something good here in Copperas Cove. And it’s a long time coming.”
King said Wednesday that those who walk into his shop at 2126 E. Business Highway 190, Suite B, in Copperas Cove can expect a relaxed, clean and safe environment with good conversations. While clients wait, they can help themselves to a complimentary bag of chips or cookies and a complimentary drink.
Walk-ins and appointments are available. Multiple forms of payment are accepted, including cash, credit/debit and CashApp.
Two other barbers are cutting alongside King in the barbershop. There are still two booths available for experienced barbers. Those interested should apply in-person. Each candidate must produce their license and perform a haircut for consideration. If selected, candidates will be given a 30-day probationary period before King will collect booth fees.
Ronnie’s Cuts will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.