Two Army wives are doing what they can to provide needed non-perishable food items and other supplies.
Both have set up neighborhood supply tables for anyone in the community to either donate to or take what they need.
Victoria Navarro runs a supply table in front of her house in the 400 block of James Loop in Killeen.
"When people come and donate and take what they need, and they bring other people stuff, it helps families that need stuff," Navarro said Saturday.
Navarro said she buys some of the supplies for her table, and other food items are donated by people in the neighborhood.
"We're not telling you that you have to bring something," Navarro said. "Because we'd rather people go, instead of just going without."
Navarro said her table is busy on a daily basis and said around six to 10 families come by to grab things from the table throughout the day. A majority of people will donate while they take, she said.
The table is set up seven days a week for most of the day.
"I try to have it up by 9 a.m.," Navarro said. "But I don't take it down until at least 7 or 8 at night."
Jessie Kamphey runs her supply table in front of her house in the 48400 block of Ingalls Drive in Kouma Village on Fort Hood.
She said that anyone who has access to Kouma Village can come and partake in the supply table.
Navarro said she became friends with Kamphey through setting up tables in their neighborhoods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.