At a Killeen event over the weekend, around 100 people signed a petition that seeks to entirely end no-knock warrants in the city. One of five people on the petitioner committee is Jumeka Reed, the sister of a man who was killed during a no-knock raid last year in Killeen.
Reed said that around 100 people signed the petition during the Saturday event at the Killeen Food Truck Park, and more events are planned. The goal is to reach 10,000 signatures, and place the issue on the ballot for a future city election.
“I’m planning to hold a signing drive twice a month until we get to 10,000,” she said. “So far, we have around 150 signatures.”
In addition to the petition-signing events, members of the petitioner committee are hitting the streets, going door-to-door to get signatures.
“A lot of people have been asking if they can help with this, but only the five members of the petitioner committee are allowed to collect signatures,” she said.
Reed said that she and her family feel plenty of community support.
“It means that the community is finally starting to become aware and to be more involved,” Reed said. “My mom was out there, and she was feeling really proud that people were coming out to show their support.”
Reed’s brother, 40-year-old James Scott Reed, was killed by a single bullet during a no-knock narcotics raid at his home on Feb. 27, 2019. The family’s pending lawsuit alleges that at least 22 rounds were fired by Killeen Police Department SWAT team members during the early-morning raid and that Reed was armed but did not fire his handgun.
She said the petition is not directly linked to her brother’s case, however.
“It’s about ending no-knock warrants in general,” Reed said. “It’s a Second Amendment issue. Citizens are guaranteed certain rights. No-knock warrants are just risky and dangerous altogether.”
The next petition-signing drive will be held on Dec. 4 and 5, 4-7 p.m., at Bobby B’s Soul Food Kitchen. The restaurant is located at 3601 Zephyr Road in Killeen.
Following national protests against police over the summer, including some that called for the end of no-knock warrants, KPD amended its no-knock warrant policy to no longer include “narcotics only” search warrants. However, KPD said it will continue to do no-knock warrants for other reasons.
