The Killeen Food Care Center is receiving around 2,000 pounds of canned food as part of a partnership with Freedom Country, a car dealership in Killeen, and the Killeen Rodeo.
The recent Killeen Rodeo took place last Thursday, Friday and Saturday and residents were able to bring four cans of food to the rodeo or to Freedom Country to get a free ticket to the rodeo.
Mike Adamson, one of the Killeen Rodeo board members, said the rodeo had the largest audience it’s had that he can remember, and it showed in the amount of food that was donated.
Raymond Cockrell, the executive director of the Killeen Food Care Center, estimated the amount of food to be close to 2,000 pounds and said it is definitely more than he was expecting.
“What a blessing this is, we can feed a whole bunch of families with this,” Cockrell said as he stood next to two pick-up truck loads of food Monday at Freedom Country.
The food will be delivered to the food care center today.
