Though the weather is not projected to be severe, Killeen-area residents can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms today and Monday. Total accumulation could reach around an inch of rain, National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Dunn said Saturday.
The potential rainfall is accompanying a cold front that could drop temperatures by more than 20 degrees.
A projected high of 74 Sunday could give way to a high of 52 on Monday.
Sunday’s rain chances peak as high as 60% during the day and as high as 70% in the evening.
Though rain chances remain high at 80% in the NWS forecast for Monday, Dunn said he does not anticipate the area seeing a lot of rain.
Projected high and low temperatures through Friday are:
- Today: 74, 46
- Monday: 52, 41
- Tuesday: 58, 41
- Wednesday: 65, 51
- Thursday: 70, 49
- Friday: 66, 44
A dense fog Saturday morning lifted by the afternoon. The fog caused visibility to drop to nearly a quarter-mile or less. Buildings that could normally be seen for miles from Interstate 14 were lost and concealed in the fog, including the campus of Central Texas College, AdventHealth-Central Texas and all of Fort Hood.
