Around 300 people received free dental care at a former middle school in north Killeen on Friday as part of the Texas Mission of Mercy Dental Clinic. Residents received fillings, cleanings, had teeth pulled and other dental procedures.
Some people needing dental care arrived outside the door at 4 a.m. for the much anticipated event.
The Texas Dental Association Smiles Foundation is the parent company of Texas Mission of Mercy and they come together four times a year to provide the dental clinic in different locations across the state of Texas.
Carol Woods was an organizer of the Killeen event — aimed at providing dental care for veterans — and has been a part of the Texas Mission of Mercy for 20 years.
“After 20 years, the feeling is still so unexplainable,” Woods said. “It has a lot to do with the gratification and the graciousness, the humble, gracious spirit that the patients have.”
Woods said a community leader identifies the need for the dental clinic to come to the area and they partner with a dental leader to make it happen. The community leader for the Killeen event was Raul Villaronga, a former Killeen mayor and treasurer of Council 4535 of the League of United Latin American Citizens.
“A lot of people don’t realize that veterans don’t always get what they need in terms of medical care, so the opportunity for free dental care, which is number one, very critical to your health and … also very expensive is fantastic,” Villaronga said. Many members of the Killeen-based 4535 LULAC council volunteered for the event, according to Villaronga.
Bethany Solomon is a Gatesville resident that got emotional at the idea of free dental care as she was in line for care Friday.
“I just want a pretty smile. I don’t even care what that takes, if it takes all my teeth being out of my mouth, for me to feel like I’m secure enough to go into my child’s school then that’s what it’s gonna take,” Solomon said. “I want to be able to represent him (her son) going through the school stages of his life with a mom that has a pretty smile, that’s in the bleachers cheering him on, on his games with a mouth full of white teeth and a smile that I can be proud of.”
Around 69 volunteer dentists and dozens of other dental assistants were working Friday, and the clinic is open again Saturday at the same location — the old Fairway Middle School, 701 Whitlow Drive, Killeen — to serve around 300 more people, according to Woods. Registration will start at 5 a.m. and end around 10 a.m. and the clinic will close around 4 p.m.
