A Killeen man was arrested by Killeen police Friday on suspicion of stabbing his sister, according to court records obtained Monday.
An associated arrest affidavit states that a woman was staying with her brother when an argument broke out over the TV volume. According to the affidavit, Jerry Deloach, 37, threatened to kill the woman and pulled out both a knife and a boxcutter.
The affidavit goes on to say that Deloach stabbed at the woman, who raised a hand to defend herself. Deloach stabbed her hand and the woman picked up a dumbbell, swung it and struck Deloach in the head, the affidavit said.
The affidavit also claims that officers observed a cut to the woman’s hand that was consistent with being “stabbed by a sharp instrument;” KPD would later claim to find a knife with blood on it after executing a search warrant.
As of Monday, Deleoch is being held at the Bell County Jail. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke and is being held in lieu of $100,000 in bail bonds.
Other arraignments
Bennie Lee Lane III, 48, was arrested Monday on suspicion of evading arrest after a warrant was issued in May.
According to the associated arrest affidavit, Lane was spotted swerving across multiple lanes by a police officer who tried, and failed, to initiate a traffic stop. The affidavit claims that the officer was able to view inside Lane’s car and describe him.
The officer discontinued the traffic stop “due to Killeen Police Department Policies,” pulling a drivers license photo of Lane after running the errant vehicle’s license plate. Lane was arraigned on Monday by Cooke on suspicion of evading arrest.
As of Monday, he is being held at the Bell County in lieu of $50,000 in bail bonds.
