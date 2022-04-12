Copperas Cove police arrived at a house last week moments before a woman was shot dead, according to an arrest affidavit that was released on Tuesday.
Destiney J. Carey, 33, was killed in the incident, and 37-year-old Kevin Frazier was charged with murder in the fatal shooting.
Police received a call around 12:25 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Hobby Road in reference to a 9-1-1 hang-up call. When the officer arrived and attempted to make contact by knocking on the door, the officer heard a male voice telling him to wait. The officer continued to knock and then proceeded to kick the door open when he heard screaming coming from inside the residence, the affidavit said.
When the officer kicked the door open, he heard “several gunshots” coming from inside the residence. He observed a woman, identified as Carey, lying on the ground near the front door “not moving.” The officer also saw a man, identified as Frazier, lying on the ground in the living room, police said in the affidavit.
The officer communicated with Frazier and placed him in handcuffs and attempted lifesaving measures on Carey until paramedics arrived on scene. Paramedics were unable to revive Carey, who succumbed to her injuries.
As other officers arrived, Frazier was escorted out of the residence and officers observed that he had gunshot wounds “to the torso area,” according to the affidavit.
Copperas Cove police did not specify how Frazier obtained his gunshot wounds.
Frazier was transported to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood where he was treated for his injuries before being taken into custody.
Police interviewed Frazier two more times after he was taken from the scene — once at the hospital and once at the Copperas Cove Police Department after he was treated and released.
Copperas Cove police called his description of events from their multiple interviews with him as “inconsistent,” the affidavit read.
Assault
After kicking the door open, the responding officer was struck in the leg by shrapnel.
“(The officer) was shot at and the bullet went through a window attached to the front entrance,” the affidavit read. “The bullet then went through the pants of his left leg and a glass shard embedded into (the officer’s) leg.
“Detectives investigated the incident, and determined Kevin Frazier fired the weapon which ultimately struck (the officer) in the leg.”
Police said Frazier was using a Glock 27 semi-automatic pistol.
Coryell County Justice of the Peace Bill Price arraigned Frazier Monday on a charge of murder and a charge of aggravated assault against a public servant. Price set the bond amount at $1 million on the murder charge and $750,000 on the assault charge.
Business owner
Carey owned a boutique shop in central Killeen: High Sadity Boutique. The shop is located at 1103 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 105.
On Tuesday, a memorial had been placed outside the door of the shop. As of around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the door to the boutique was locked.
Arrest record
Frazier has been arrested by Killeen police on multiple occasions — all in 2010 — according to data provided by the Killeen Police Department.
Killeen police arrested Frazier in September 2010 on suspicion of assault with bodily injury. They also arrested him in October and November on suspicion of violations of a magistrate’s and a court order, respectively.
Military Service
Frazier is a veteran of the U.S. Army, according to records obtained by Army Human Resources Command at Fort Knox, Kentucky.
He served from July 2004 to April 2016 and obtained the rank of staff sergeant.
Frazier had two military occupations during his time in the Army: Public affairs specialist and cannon crewmember.
He received several awards in his time in the military and served on two deployments to Iraq: from December 2003 to March 2005 and from August 2006 to October 2007.
