While serving a warrant on a man in Killeen, a police officer discovered THC gummies in his vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit.
The officer was patrolling on W.S. Young Drive in Killeen around 8:30 p.m. Feb. 28 when he saw a grey Dodge Challenger he knew belonged to a man named Keyshawn Vincent Price, police said. The officer also reportedly knew that Price had an active warrant.
While searching Price following a traffic stop, the officer found many items, including a labeled package of THC gummies.
The officer tested one of the gummies with a field test kit and it returned with a presumptive positive indication for THC, and it weighed 7.2 grams without packaging.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Nicola James arraigned Price Thursday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 2, greater than or equal to 4 grams but less than 400 grams. James set Price’s bond at $35,000.
Also arraigned by James on unrelated cases were:
Larry D. Sanders on two separate charges of possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1/1-B less than 1 gram. James set his total bond at $30,000 ($15,000 per charge).
Audra Nicole Morris on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1/1-B equal or greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams. James set Morris’ bond at $20,000.
