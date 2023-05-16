The U.S. Marshals-Lone Star Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Donovan Lee Mann, 19, on Monday night in the fatal shooting case of Sonny Brownlow, 16, at a Killeen convenience store, police said.
“The case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and a complaint for Murder was returned charging 19-year-old Donovan Lee Mann,” according to a release from the Killeen Police Department.
The release said that Mann was arrested without incident and taken to the Bell County Jail where a charge of first-degree murder is posted. Mann’s bond has been set at $1 million, according to jail records.
Brownlow was fatally shot just after 10 a.m. May 8 in the parking lot of the Star Mart in the 3600 block of Zephyr Drive in central Killeen. Following the shooting, the driver of the car Brownlow was in sped off to a nearby home on Becker Street, where police and emergency responders found three of the occupants of the car with gunshot wounds. The car had at least 10 bullet holes in it.
Brownlow was taken by helicopter to Darnell Medical Center at Fort Cavazos and the others were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Brownlow died at the hospital.
Rachel Dees is Brownlow’s mom and confirmed to the Herald last week that she had seen videos of the incident and called the shooter a “cold-blooded killer.”
She said she gave the name “Donovan” to police within hours of the shooting.
“He goes by ‘Little D’,” Dees said Thursday. “And, the police have the videos.”
When asked by the Herald Thursday about the name and the videos, police would neither confirm nor deny any of it.
“I’m not going to talk about evidence in this case,” interim KPD Chief Charles Kimble said last week when asked multiple times about the allegations from the mother.
Dees said witnesses had come to her with the shooter’s name and whereabouts shortly after the incident occurred. She said she was told the shooter was angry at another person in the car and the shots were aimed him, not her son.
Dees described her son as a typical 16-year-old.
“He hung out with his friends, enjoyed swimming, played video games and basketball,” Dees said. “He used to go with friends to Austin where they would sometimes rent scooters and tour the city.”
Dees said her son enjoyed music and was somewhat standoffish about people.
Dees has set up a GoFundMe fage to help with funeral expenses for Brownlow at bit.ly/44VDnCH.
By Tuesday, it had raised a little over $1,100. The goal is $15,000.
Well done on the arrest. Given lack of detail, it isn't clear if the one arrested was the actual shooter or just involved though. It will be interesting to see how this plays out. Perhaps it will be a keyhole view at the larger problem(s) here in Killeen. Regardless, we have to break this pointless, tragic cycle that has emerged in this town. It didn't happen overnight, and will take just as long to fix it. Let's start now.
Some say MARIJUANA is harmless.
...
I can guarantee that illegal drug use is part and parcel of the young person's fatal shooting.
...
The murders will continue.
...
In fact, they'll only increase if the overlords have their way.
...
Who are the "overlords"?
The overlords is what our current council is known as. We as citizens have no rights and must bow and submit to this council or suffer at the hands of them. Citizens should be seen and not heard unless you have a get rich scam, or someone to pay for them to get elected. Be careful this city council will come for you. All hail the overlords
