The U.S. Marshals-Lone Star Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Donovan Lee Mann, 19, on Monday night in the fatal shooting case of Sonny Brownlow, 16, at a Killeen convenience store, police said.

“The case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and a complaint for Murder was returned charging 19-year-old Donovan Lee Mann,” according to a release from the Killeen Police Department.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Locations

(4) comments

Michael Fornino

Well done on the arrest. Given lack of detail, it isn't clear if the one arrested was the actual shooter or just involved though. It will be interesting to see how this plays out. Perhaps it will be a keyhole view at the larger problem(s) here in Killeen. Regardless, we have to break this pointless, tragic cycle that has emerged in this town. It didn't happen overnight, and will take just as long to fix it. Let's start now.

Report Add Reply
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

Some say MARIJUANA is harmless.

...

I can guarantee that illegal drug use is part and parcel of the young person's fatal shooting.

...

The murders will continue.

...

In fact, they'll only increase if the overlords have their way.

...

Report Add Reply
DonKique

Who are the "overlords"?

Report Add Reply
Noneofyourbiz

The overlords is what our current council is known as. We as citizens have no rights and must bow and submit to this council or suffer at the hands of them. Citizens should be seen and not heard unless you have a get rich scam, or someone to pay for them to get elected. Be careful this city council will come for you. All hail the overlords

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.