The U.S. Marshals — Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on Monday night located and arrested Donovan Lee Mann, 19, in relation to the May 7 shooting of Sonny Brownlow, 16, at a neighborhood convenience store, Killeen police said.

“The case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and a complaint for Murder was returned charging 19-year-old Donovan Lee Mann,” according to a release from the Killeen Police Department.

