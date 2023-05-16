The U.S. Marshals — Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on Monday night located and arrested Donovan Lee Mann, 19, in relation to the May 7 shooting of Sonny Brownlow, 16, at a neighborhood convenience store, Killeen police said.
“The case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and a complaint for Murder was returned charging 19-year-old Donovan Lee Mann,” according to a release from the Killeen Police Department.
The release said that Mann was arrested without incident and taken to the Bell County Jail.
As of Tuesday morning, a bond amount was not listed on the Bell County Sheriff’s website.
Brownlow was fatally shot just after 10 a.m. May 7 in the parking lot of the Star Mart in the 3600 block of Zephyr Drive in central Killeen. Following the shooting, the driver of the car Brownlow was in sped off to a nearby home on Becker Street, where police and emergency responders found three of the occupants of the car with gunshot wounds. The car had at least 10 bullet holes in it.
Brownlow was taken by helicopter to Darnell Medical Center at Fort Cavazos and the others were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Brownlow died at the hospital. Police have not provided updated conditions on the two people who were injured in the shooting.
