The man accused of shooting a woman in the parking lot of a Killeen convenience store in December has officially been charged Wednesday.
Employees of the Mickey’s on South W.S. Young Drive near the Killeen Mall told police that a man, identified as Emilio Ivan Terrazas, arrived on Dec. 6, 2020, with another person to “shoot at a third person that arrived at the location in another vehicle,” police said in an affidavit.
The woman who was hit was caught in the line of fire when she was struck.
Mickey’s provided video footage of the incident to police.
On the video, police observed Terrazas and the other person arrive in a “silverish” minivan and shoot at an occupant of the other vehicle they were intending to shoot, the affidavit said.
Four days later, police spotted a vehicle matching the description as the one from the shooting. The driver of the vehicle told police that he was driving the “subject vehicle” from the Mickey’s shooting.
Terrazas was arrested Monday night after a police chase in west Killeen.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Terrazas on a charge of aggravated assault bodily injury with a deadly weapon on Wednesday. He set the bond at $200,000.
Also arraigned by Cooke Wednesday in an unrelated incident, Patrick Smith, 36, was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more, less than 4 grams.
