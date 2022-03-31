Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Unlawful carrying of weapons reported at 12:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Kingwood Drive.
Criminal mischief reported at 2:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Theft, shoplifting reported at 11:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
City warrant served for other agency reported at 11:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday in the area of North College Street and West C Avenue.
Theft reported at 1:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana reported at 1:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Winkler Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance reported at 3:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Crockett Drive.
Criminal mischief reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency reported at 8:28 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Atkinson Avenue and North 38th Street.
Deadly conduct, discharging firearm reported at 8:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of Lonesome Dove Drive.
Driving while intoxicated reported at 9:53 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Trimmier Road and Weiss Drive.
City warrant served reported at 10:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Sycamore Drive.
Discharge of firearm reported at 11:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Covey Lane.
COPPERAS COVE
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence, assault causing bodily injury reported at 12:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Main Street.
Arrest, theft warrant reported at 2:34 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Arrest for criminal trespass reported at 4:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Arrest for continuous family violence reported at 5:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Martha Street.
Assault causing bodily injury, family violence reported at 5:41 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Martha Street.
Arrest for assaulting a public servant, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm reported at 8:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
Forgery reported at 7:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Georgetown Road.
Theft reported at 10:01 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Montell Street.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 10:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Avenue E.
Fraudulent use of identifying information reported at 12:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon reported at 2:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Republic Circle.
Welfare check reported at 4:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
Fraudulent use of identifying information reported at 5:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of margaret Lee Street.
Assault causing bodily injury, family violence reported at 6:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Horseshoe Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Runaway reported at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Harvest Loop.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious vehicle reported at 12:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Campbell Street.
Suspicious activity reported at 3:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of South Chestnut Street.
Accident reported at 7:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
Accident reported at 7:57 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Campbell Street.
Criminal mischief reported at 10:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Sixth Street.
Public intoxication reported at 11:38 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South Highway 281.
Accident reported at 12:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of North Highway 281.
Criminal mischief reported at 1:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South Highway 281.
Arrest for possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence reported at 5:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Avenue J.
Arrest for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence reported at 5:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Avenue J.
Disturbance reported at 6:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North Ridge Street.
Reckless driver reported at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Fourth Street.
Criminal trespass reported at 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Dent Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
