Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at midnight Tuesday in the 300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Blair Street.
Criminal arrest warrant for other agency reported at 9:54 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Tenth Street.
Driving with license suspended, revoked, canceled or denied reported at 12:36 p.m. Tuesday in the area of McArthur Drive and Root Avenue.
Assault reported at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Theft, possession of stolen firearm reported at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of Marijuana reported at 8:02 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Daisy Drive and West Jasper Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
Assault reported at 12:54 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Arrest reported at 5:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia reported at 8:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Arrest, open container reported at 11:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Avenue F.
Welfare check reported at 1:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Georgetown Road.
Minor in possession of tobacco reported at 1:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Accident reported at 4:27 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Terrace Drive and South 23rd Street.
Accident reported at 5:11 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of North Third Street and West Avenue A.
Welfare check reported at 5:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraudulent use and possession of identifying information reported at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Rhonda Lee Street.
Credit card, debit card abuse of the elderly reported at 6:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Patterson Street.
Theft reported at 7:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 180.
Assault reported at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Pack Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Animal cruelty reported at 12:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North Amy Lane.
Emergency order of detention reported at 5:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
LAMPASAS
Theft reported at 2:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of South Chestnut Street.
Suspicious person reported at 7;13 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West Third Street.
Suspicious person reported at 7:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Harassment reported at 8:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Arrest for possession of a controlled substance reported at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Avenue C.
Suspicious person reported at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Reckless driver reported at 2:31 p.m. Tuesday on East Fourth Street.
Arrest for tampering with physical evidence at 3:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Avenue D.
Arrest for driving while intoxicated reported at 11:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
