Area police reports indicate:
KILLEEN
Criminal warrant, arrest for other agency reported at 3:19 a.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Tenth Street.
No other reports from Killeen police were available.
COPPERAS COVE
Arrest for public intoxication reported at 12:15 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Welfare check reported at 2:43 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Wigeon Way.
Criminal mischief reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the area of Rose Avenue and North First Street.
Duty on striking fixture, highway landscape reported at 11:09 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Freedom Lane.
Burglary reported at 11:52 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of South Farm to Market 116.
Found property reported at 5:54 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Mountain Avenue.
Accident reported at 6:24 p.m. Monday at the intersection of West Avenue B and Summers Road.
Fraudulent use, possession identifying information reported at 7:37 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Dennis Street.
Fraudulent use, possession of identifying information reported at 8:19 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Avenue B.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 8:40 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
Welfare check reported at 10:09 Monday in the 2300 block of Big Divide Road.
Possession of a controlled substance reported at 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Runaway reported at 11:05 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Loblolly Drive.
Sexual assault to a child reported at 3:43 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Deerhorn Pass.
LAMPASAS
Assault reported at noon Monday in the 400 block of East Seventh Street.
Domestic disturbance reported at 2:13 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Avenue F.
Criminal trespass reported at 3:33 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Reckless driver reported at 3:46 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of North Highway 281.
Harassment reported at 3:57 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Skyview Drive.
Accident reported at 5:04 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault by threat reported at 7:19 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Key Avenue.
Shorts fired reported at 9:29 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of West Farm to Market 580.
ONLINE EXTRA: For more crime stories, go to kdhnews.com/crime
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.