Three arrested in fatal shooting of 19-year old in Harker Heights
Three Harker Heights men were arrested Thursday on charges stemming from a Tuesday gun deal that left one teen dead near Harker Heights High School.
Endy Neri Soto, 19, was booked into the Bell County Jail on a charge of deadly conduct discharge of a firearm — a third-degree felony. Soto’s bond was set at $500,000 by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson on Thursday.
Ethan West Trainer, 19, was booked into the Bell County Jail on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery, according to the jail website. His bond amount was not listed.
Taja Monroe West, 21, was booked into the Bell County Jail, charged with aggravated robbery and is being held on a $500,000 bond.
The arrests were made in connection with the fatal shooting of Quinton Ford, 19, who died after police said he was found shot and bleeding in a wooded area near the high school.
10-year-old student to be charged with arson in elementary school fire
Killeen Independent School District officials announced Thursday afternoon that a 10-year-old student will be charged with arson after a small fire was reported in a bathroom of Maude Moore Wood Elementary School, 6410 Morganite Lane, in Killeen.
The 10-year-old confessed to bringing matches to school and lighting a toilet paper dispenser on fire, KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said via email.
Killeen City Council could remove police department’s use
of no-knock warrants
The Killeen City Council could eliminate the use of no-knock warrants by the Killeen Police Department as soon next week, following a discussion on the item at Tuesday’s workshop meeting.
During the discussion, Councilman Ken Wilkerson said this potential change “shows leadership and upstream thinking in how we can keep residents and the police force safe.”
“I am definitely in favor of totally doing away with no-knock warrants,” Wilkerson said.
Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble told the council that what he and fellow police officers do is inherently dangerous.
“We deal with some very bad people at times … and I do have hesitancy to take a tool away from the police officers’ tool box,” Kimble said.
Fort Hood names gate in honor of slain soldier Spc. Vanessa Guillen
III Corps and Fort Hood commander Lt. Gen. Pat White on Monday joined the siblings of Spc. Vanessa Guillen to unveil the signs for the Fort Hood gate newly named after the late soldier.
The gate is located at the junction of Fort Hood Street and Rancier Avenue and leads to the 3rd Cavalry Regiment area on post. The 3rd Cavalry Regiment is the unit Guillen was stationed with at the time of her death.
“Today we’re going to honor and celebrate Spc. Vanessa Guillen and the tremendous influence her life had and continues to have,” said White, “to inspire and implement actions to improve trust, discipline and teamwork across our team here at Fort Hood.”
