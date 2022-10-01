HARKER HEIGHTS — The Arts in Humanity pop-up art, museum and sculpture gallery held its debut at Carl Levin Park to a small crowd on Saturday. The gallery, made possible by around a dozen artists and vendors, showcased new artwork of a variety of styles including photography, contemporary and non-objective art.

“This event is all about honoring the humanity in our art,” event organizer Roshanda Prior told the crowd that assembled to watch a traditional Korean drum dance performed by Lily’s Hosanna Dance Group on Saturday. “It’s about empowering us together.”

