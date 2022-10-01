HARKER HEIGHTS — The Arts in Humanity pop-up art, museum and sculpture gallery held its debut at Carl Levin Park to a small crowd on Saturday. The gallery, made possible by around a dozen artists and vendors, showcased new artwork of a variety of styles including photography, contemporary and non-objective art.
“This event is all about honoring the humanity in our art,” event organizer Roshanda Prior told the crowd that assembled to watch a traditional Korean drum dance performed by Lily’s Hosanna Dance Group on Saturday. “It’s about empowering us together.”
“Non-objective” art, or art that doesn’t have a central subject, made up a large amount of the artwork displayed at the event. While expressionist art distorts a central subject or image away from reality, non-objective art is wholly based around the artist’s feelings at the time of painting. Salvador Dali and Vincent Van Gogh are well-known expressionist artists, while the sculptor Anish Kapoor and Russian painter Wassily Kandinsky are well-known in the non-objective art field.
“If you like the color blue, then splash it in,” Prior joked to attendees as she explained the concept.
The event ran from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and attendees watched traditional dances, listened to a presentation from an art therapist and worked on a collaborative piece of art.
One artist, Perry Drage, a military veteran, art supply store owner, student and father of six kids, said Saturday that art is a release.
“Whenever I make a piece of art, it’s like taking a snapshot of how I’m feeling,” he said. “It’s very therapeutic.”
Drage said he is a student at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and is studying art.
According to Prior, Saturday’s pop-up show was the first of what will “hopefully be many more community art-work,” she said.
Prior admitted that it was difficult “competing against all the homecomings,” but said the event was a first step in what she hopes will be a blossoming of art in Harker Heights.
The event also featured a raffle for a new TV and $3,000 in fine art, as well as local vendors.
Store, Frames and Things Art Gallery, Smith Anointing Sounds Music Studio, LLC, Snowball’s Chance Shaved Ice, LLC and EMPWR Inc. for Women are the sponsors of this event.
Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith attended the event, and said in response to questions from the Herald that the event was “great” and that “we need events like this.”
