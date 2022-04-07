The Central Texas area has live music, community gatherings, spring happenings and more all coming soon. With plenty going on, take a look at the listing for more details and start planning your weekend now.
Local Events
Belton’s Rockin’ Rotary: A Community Night Out will be from 5:30 to 10 p.m. April 8 at the Downtown Belton Courthouse Square. The Hair Metal Giants, an 80s tribute cover band, will perform live music. There will also be a number of local wineries, breweries, and food trucks available.
Amy’s Attic Self Storage, 7950 State Highway 317 in Belton, will host its seventh annual Spring Flavor Fest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 9. This free event will feature food trucks, a variety of vendors, shopping, a photo booth with the Belton Bunny, family-friendly games, entertainment, and more. Proceeds will benefit Hope for the Hungry.
The Masonic Lodges of District 48 will host a Crawfish Boil at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, at 11 a.m. until sold out April 9. Proceeds will benefit the scholarships, charities, and community work in Bell County. Cost is $20 per person.
Keep Salado Beautiful will host its Spring Sweep clean-up event April 9-16. Participants can pick up their free clean-up kits from 8:30 a.m. to noon April 9 at the Civic Center, 601 N. Main St., Salado. Volunteers will then use their materials to clean up designated spots in the area, and return their pickers and safety vests to the Civic Center at the village office or museum by April 18. Email keepsaladobeautiful@yahoo.com for more information.
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation will host its Art in the Park event April 9 at Carl Levin Park, 400 Miller’s Crossing. There will hands-on arts experiences for kids and families, community art on display, and more from 4 to 8 p.m., the American Dreamer folk string quartet concert from 6 to 8 p.m., a performance by saxophonist Ryan Youmans from 8 to 9 p.m., and art vendors from 6 to 9 p.m.
The Festival of Praise will be from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. April 9 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. There will be gospel music by Fred Hammond, Donnie McClurkin, Marvin Sapp, and more at this event. Tickets range from $22 to $52. Go to www.bellcountyexpo.com for tickets.
The Lonestar Gun Show will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 9 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 10 at the Bell County Expo Center. Admission is $7 for adults and free for kids 12 and under. Go to www.bellcountyexpo.com for more information.
The 28th annual Central Texas College Foundation Golf Tournament fundraiser will be at 9 a.m. April 22 at the Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen. Registration for this four-person scramble is open until April 8. Entry fee is $340 per team and includes a golf cart, green fee, tournament fee, two drinks on course, and lunch. Go to https://ctc4.me/CTCGolf22 to register. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the CTC Foundation Scholarship program and events. Email wendy.martel@ctcd.edu or call 254-526-1662 for more information.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting the Ratt Packs of Comedy at 9 p.m. April 8 and 9. Tickets start at $20 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
The Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce’s Culture on the Square event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. April 16 at Carl Levin Park, 400 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights. Hosted by South Philly Reef, there will be live entertainment by “The Voice” finalists Rose Short and Jershika Maple, Distinguished Soundz, Songhai Steel Drummers, SombaFlor, Kerry-Ann Zamore, and Nyaja. Vendors will also be available at this free, family-friendly community event.
Liv and Let Live Yoga, 3803 Levy Lane in Killeen, hosts Yoga for Those Who Serve from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every second Thursday of the month. This free class is open to all skill levels who are military, first responders, healthcare workers, and teachers.
The Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Avenue D in Temple, hosts its Country and Western Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday of the month. Admission is $5 per person and is open to adults only. Coffee and punch are provided. Guests are invited to bring a snack to share.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
The EarthFest & Month of the Military Child Drive-Thru event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Fort Hood Stadium parking lot April 9. There will be free games, contests, prizes, music, and more in this drive-thru format for kids and families.
Fort Hood Family Housing is hosting its Lemonade Day Design-a-Stand event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 9 at the Kouma Annex, 48810 Washington St., Fort Hood. Those registered for Lemonade Day will learn how to design their own stand, visit DIY stations, and enjoy a free snack. Register in the Lemonade Day app or go to www.forthood.lemonadeday.org.
The VFW Post 9192, 301 Wolf St. in Killeen, is hosting a Children’s Easter Egg Hunt from 2 to 4 p.m. April 9. There will be crafts, games, the Easter Bunny, and more at this free event.
Registration for the Youth Golf Clinic is open now through April 9 for the event taking place from 9 a.m. to noon April 23 at The Courses of Clear Creek, 52381 Legends Way, Fort Hood. The clinic is free and open to all youth ages 6 to 17 that hold a Department of Defense ID card and will include lunch, t-shirts, and tee packages. Go to https://bit.ly/36XUU3t to register.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on the library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Killeen Public Library, 205 E. Church Ave., hosts Children’s Story Time at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and Spanish-language Story Time at 11 a.m. Saturdays. There is also a Lego Block Party at 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Children’s Game Time at 2 p.m. Thursdays. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for more information.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., is hosting an Author Talk and Book Signing with Denetra Moore, author ofthe children’s book, “Count Down to Daddy,” at 10a.m. April 9.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s drive-in lineup, showing nightly from April 8- 13, will be “Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania” at 8 p.m. and “Morbius” at 9:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Local Music
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton, is hosting the Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch featuring live music by Kevin Galloway and Cameron James Smithat noon April 8, with radio hosts Crowman and Nash. This event is free.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Secondhand Rose from 8 p.m. to midnight April 8. Cover: $10. Whiskey Renegade will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. April 9. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first and third Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music by local artists every Friday and Saturday night. Chupacabra also hosts Open Mic Night for acoustic music and comedy every Monday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Morning Star Trio from 6 to 9 p.m. April 9, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. April 10.
Obrien’s Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple, is hosting live music by DJ Johnson at 9 p.m. April 9.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts Music and Karaoke Night with DJ Time from 7 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Fred T. Venable VFW Post 3393, 424 County Road 4931 in Kempner, hosts live karaoke with Michael Gordon from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday. No cover.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St. in Belton, is hosting live music by Martian Folk from 7 to 10 p.m. April 8 and Pete Henry from 7 to 10 p.m. April 9.
Local Markets
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from until September. There will be local produce, handmade products, art, coffee, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors should email kd@barrowbrewing.com.
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is hosting its Veteran Programming: Peace of Mind, in partnership with Heal Vets Temple, from 10 a.m. to noon April 8. The event is free and open to all veterans, who are invited to view the exhibits and make a wooden birdhouse or bird feeder, but must pre-register at https://bit.ly/3DNMrw2. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. A special exhibition, “Dinosaur Train: The Traveling Exhibit,” based on the television series, is on display now to May 1. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
