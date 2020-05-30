An Ellison High School art teacher with an eye for photography is focusing these days on helping seniors create visual memory of a most unusual traditional milestone.
Michelle Greenway, in her sixth year teaching visual art is also a photographer. She shoots sports and fine arts for the school and runs a commercial photography business as time allows.
Since the end of spring break, shelter-at-home order and extended school closure, the Ellison teacher has found a creative way to support seniors – front-porch social distance portraits.
“I first offered the portraits to my seniors,” she said. “I’ve had some of them for four years. From there, it branched out mainly through word of mouth.”
Some of Greenway’s own students were scheduled to attend a culminating state visual art competition that became a virtual event, eliminating a lot of the usual networking and showcasing experience.
Other students from her art classes missed out on the end of athletic seasons and of course the traditional prom and graduation ceremony.
An artist, a photographer and a high school teacher, Greenway began booking social distance photo sessions with seniors. She drives to their house, steps into a yard and with a long zoom lens shoots a portrait.
She directs the student, suggests poses and she listens to them.
The art teacher began April 10 and recently said she had completed 48 shoots with more scheduled.
“A lot of the one’s I know have been more vocal about the situation they’re in,” she said. “Some seem OK with it all and their spirits are high. Others are frustrated. They feel like a cord has been pulled on them.”
Her business is cchellesphotography (pronounced Sea Shells).
Her recent senior portraits show students in caps and gowns illustrating a unique story — one gives an unseen smirk hidden by a protective mask, another stands with honor stole and cord and saxophone on his neck, one is caught with a basketball in midair and another stands casually in letter jacket with framed pencil drawing leaning against her leg.
From the teacher’s art students, to their friends at Ellison, then to other schools and even other school districts, driven by old-fashioned word of mouth accelerated through social media, the art teacher’s schedule is staying busy.
“There are some disheartened souls out there,” Greenway said. “The response from the community has been big.”
The teacher-photographer said she doesn’t want money for her services, but said lots of parents have given her tips and all appreciate her efforts. “They are so grateful.”
