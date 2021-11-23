The Excel Club of Copperas Cove High School will host an Arts and Crafts Bazaar on Nov. 27 and a Hobby and Collectors Show on Nov. 28.
The Arts and Craft Bazaar has 40 vendors committed. The Hobby and Collectors Show on Nov. 28 will feature Gaming (Magic, Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh!) trading cards, toys, comics and other collectibles.
Each show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B.
Admission is free each day. Proceeds benefit My Brother’s House Food Pantry and future Excel Club activities.
