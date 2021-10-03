Arts funding and redistricting will be the topic of discussion at the City Council's Tuesday workshop.
Sitting at the top of the agenda is a $290,090 request in funding as part of the Killeen Arts Commission grants funding. An annual item, the city grants thousands in funding for arts establishments around Killeen in an effort to build the culture of the city and promote tourism. Grants are typically funded by the Hotel/Motel Occupancy Tax. However, due to a lower than average funding stream of just $37,167, the city is considering reinforcing the revenue source with $252,923 in American Rescue Plan Act funding. Part of a $29 million federal coronavirus relief package awarded to the city in February, Killeen has spent just shy of $1.2 million thus far. The City Council will decide whether or not to use the relief funds Tuesday.
The City Council will also discuss a proposal to adopt a city-wide master contract for copier-leases. According to city documents, Killeen currently contracts 55 copiers to five separate vendors. The city’s $405,896 proposal is the end result of months of work, resulting in staff’s recommendation of Kirbo’s as a vendor to enter into a coterminal 60-month contract.
The Killeen Economic Development Committee is expected to present updates to the City Council regarding current vitilization plans. Additionally, Bickerstaff Heath Delgado will provide a progress update regarding the city’s interlocal redistricting contract. The contract, awarded in July, will set the City Council’s new districts in the wake of the 2020 census.
Also on the agenda is a continuation of City Council’s charter review. Articles III and IV, which establishes the City Council and sets the powers of the City Manager, City Secretary, and City Council.
Residents will have the opportunity to speak on the Articles III and IV during citizens comments’ and again next week during the charter public hearing.
Finally the City Council is set to discuss a proposal to join Emergency Medial Task Force with the Department of State Health Services and Capital Area of Texas Regional Advisory Council.
As a final note, the City Council is set to “discuss employment of presiding municipal court judge.” No further information is provided on the agenda. Additionally, the City Council will now be bound to its new rules of discussion passed last week, which limit discussion to rounds of five minute discussion and to finish its business by 11 p.m.
