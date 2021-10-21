Some local businesses remain closed Thursday citing Killeen’s citywide boil-water notice as the reason for their closure.
Dutch Bros Coffee, 1109 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, typically has a dozen cars waiting for a morning caffeine fix on any given day, but that wasn’t the case Thursday morning.
“Sorry we’re closed due to the boil water notice,” was seen posted on the door of the establishment Thursday morning.
The city of Killeen issued a boil-water notice Tuesday evening citing low chlorine residuals in the city’s water supply as the reason for the notice.
Tap water is safe for hand washing and showering, city officials said, but not for consumption.
Killeen Public Works Director Jeffery Reynolds told the Herald Wednesday city employees are working overtime, flushing pipes, and plan to meet with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality officials Thursday to identify and begin to fix the city’s water quality problem.
The boil-water notice could last a couple of more days.
“It’s important to us as a city to get it right rather than to get it fast,” Reynolds said. “We know it’s an inconvenience for people, residents, and for businesses out there, but we want to make sure we’re providing a quality water source before we lift this boil water notice.”
Multiple shoppers were seen picking up cases of bottled water Thursday morning at the H-E-B, 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, which did not have product limit signs posted as of Thursday morning.
H-E-B Plus, 8089 Trimmier Road in Killeen, had signs posted Wednesday limiting two cases of bottled water per customer.
Local fast food restaurants and gas stations also had signs posted showing limited menu items, due to the boil-water notice, Thursday morning.
