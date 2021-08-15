As temperatures fell into the single digits, Killeen found itself unprepared for the once-in-a-century ice storm that burst pipes, ravaged the city’s roads and left much of the city without water and power.
During the February storm, Killeen’s municipal government found itself struggling to meet the demands of its residents as it left many to huddle together for warmth in a city that was snowed in and inhospitable. As the storm cleared, and the city’s power came back on, officials assessed the damage.
$40 million in street repairs.
The city saw hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage to buildings as pipes burst.
KISD suffered numerous damaged facilities as its sprinkler systems failed in the subfreezing cold, KISD Superintendent John Craft said February, which affected up to 27 different campuses across KISD.
“We know we have numerous fire sprinkler systems that froze andbroke,” Craft said. “Luckily no major fires [for KISD], but it is going to takesome time to repair.”
Across the city, irrigation devices had to be replaced. Lion’s Club Park was particularly hard hit, as restroom facility repairs had to be made — replacing toilets, urinals, sinks, valves and plumbing lines.
Both demolition and repairs had to be made to the concession complexes at the north and south ends of Lions Club Park.
The animal shelter, too, had water lines burst, causing wall damage.
And now, six months later, the city finds itself mostly recovered. Pipes have been repaired, damaged instruments have been replaced, and the once-frozen parks have bloomed.
Yet Killeen still bears ugly scars from the storm. Roads such as Bunny Trail and Stagecoach Road, which were already problematic, found themselves falling into exponentially worse repair after the storm. Even worse, Killeen saw one of the worst fires in its history when the Hilton Garden Inn caught fire at the height of the winter freeze event.
Killeen’s roads are almost entirely asphalt, with only a few downtown streets being made of concrete. This left the roads susceptible to “ice lenses,” which are formed when snow melts into the cracks of the road, freezes, and expands, pushing the asphalt away from the subgrade. And once a pothole forms, it only continues to expand.
In May, the Killeen City Council pledged around $6 million to repair 12 streets,including W.S. Young Drive, Trimmier Road, Stagecoach Road, Elms Road, Florence Road and 38th Street.
Slowly but surely, Lone Star Paving has conducted full surface reconstruction of the roads, though it hasn’t fully completed repairs, due to delays in construction from heavy rainfall that lasted through early summer.
Nothing is permanent, however, which is why the city has begun looking for viable solutions to improve its response times.
According to the city’s after-action report and improvement plan,which assessed the city’s storm response in four categories, the city managed to provide effective delivery of food and water and mass care services, but struggled to deliver coordinated, reliable, and actionable information.
According the analysis, Killeen lacked outreach and education for disaster preparedness prior to the storm, as well as recurring messaging. It recommends the creation of an emergency operations center and a disaster outreach and education program.
The Killeen Fire Department was recently approved for a new Emergency Operations and Training Center, but the announcement of a disaster outreach and education program has not yet come. The city also intended to create and maintain a stockpile of food and water supplies, but it is unclear whether that objective has been achieved.
The city does, however, have a strong network of partners, as it relied on Nestle and H-E-B to provide water and food respectively, as well as Skyline Baptist Church and Liberty Christian Center to provide warming shelters.
The fire department, which handled much of the city’s response during the storm, provided emergency services during the storm.
“Overall, the fire department infrastructure did well through the storm. Only two fire engines sustained damage to the pumps due to freezing,” Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski said in an email correspondence.
Kubinski assured the Herald that the fire department is now “fully operational” and has fully recovered from the storm.
Similarly, the office of code enforcement reported that no buildings have fallen out of code due to the storm, and mentioned that the city suspended plumbing permit fees for two weeks to“assist with recovery efforts.”
Oncor, which describes itself as the “poles and wires” company responsible for the region’s electricity distribution, says that its response to the storm began in early February.
“In preparation [for the storm], Oncor pre-positioned personnel, equipment and resources, increased staffing, brought on dozens of additional personnel and contractors, and requested mutual assistance from out-of-state utilities to bring additional resources onto the system,” Communications Manager Kerri Dunn said Friday.
Though Oncor didn’t provide any specifics, Dunn said that Oncor is in the process of reducing the need for “load-shedding” events. Such events were partially responsible for some area residents being without power for extended periods during the storm event.
“Oncor remains fully committed to working with elected officials, regulators, and market stakeholders to do our part in helping ensure an emergency of this magnitude never occurs again,” Dunn said.
In the end, the city still has a long way to go. From future-proofing efforts to roadway repairs, the city is still feeling the effects of Winter Storm Uri. The city’s future appears warmer than its recent past.
