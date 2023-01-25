The timing wasn’t good when Killeen officials solicited bids for construction of the new $5.2 million Bob Gilmore Senior Center last year, so they’ll try again in February.

“We didn’t really hear a lot of comments of why, other than the timing,” City Engineer Andrew Zagars said during a City Council workshop on Tuesday. “December is probably one of the worst times of the year to actually bid a project because of the holidays. There’s limited staffing and a lot of things going on.”

