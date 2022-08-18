First National Bank

Asbestos removal at the former First National Bank building is expected to start soon, with the deadline for demolition scheduled for Dec. 31, 2022.

 Herald | File

With a Dec. 31 deadline for Killeen officials to raze the vacant First National Bank building on North Gray Street and convey the property to Bell County, asbestos must first be removed.

And that process has not begun, City Manager Kent Cangle said on Wednesday.

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

(0) comments

