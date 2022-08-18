With a Dec. 31 deadline for Killeen officials to raze the vacant First National Bank building on North Gray Street and convey the property to Bell County, asbestos must first be removed.
And that process has not begun, City Manager Kent Cangle said on Wednesday.
“Bids for demolition will be on the Sept. 6 City Council workshop and the Sept. 13 City Council meeting for approval,” he said.
Cagle did not say how much the asbestos abatement may cost. But he did tell council members during a workshop on July 19 that they can void the interlocal agreement with Bell County if its part of the project cost exceeds a certain amount.
Both city and county officials have agreed to tear down old bank building, and construct a new county annex building in its place.
“We had to do tests and studies on the building to determine the level of asbestos,” Cagle said. “We’ve been talking to bidders on some pre-bid work and developing the bid documents. We’ve budgeted more than ($500,000), just in case. We started thinking about $300,000 but the more we dug into the building, the more the price goes up.”
During the same meeting, Cagle used a figure to suggest a cutting-off point for the project.
“Say it’s $1.2 million,” he said. “The council could decide that’s too much (and) we’re not going to do this. Then, the deal will be off. (The bank) will retain ownership. We wouldn’t have spent money to demolish it, then the county wouldnt’ have the obligation to build there.”
In July, Bell County Commissioners approved an interlocal agreement with Killeen in a 4-1 vote, with Russell Schneider opposing. The agreement gives the county shovel-ready land at 507 N. Gray St. for the construction of a more than 30,000-square-foot county government annex building within three years of receipt of the property.
The original completion date to raze the bank building, with a budget of $10 million, was planned for August 2024. But council members have amended the agreement to shorten the deadline to Dec. 31.
Killeen officials initially set aside $300,000 to demolish the building.
According to the Bell County Appraisal District, the assessed value on the Gray Street site is almost $2 million. Built in 1970, the bank building is about 40,000 square feet on 1.7 acres.
The new annex building in downtown Killeen is expected to house the vehicle registration office and other Bell County government offices. The bank is gifting the vacant building to the city, which has agreed to demolish it so Bell County can construct the new building on the same property.
“We’re going to have to work really hard to get this done by Dec. 31,” Cagle said in July. “We believe that we can. Depending on the method of demolition that is chosen, that could take quite a while getting all the asbestos out. There are different ways to do it, so we will evaluate all bids, probably with different methods, and choose the best one.”
According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, asbestos is a group of naturally occurring silicate minerals that’s mined and milled from native rock.
But asbestos can enter the environment from weathered natural mineral deposits and fiber releases from manmade products. It is commonly found in floor tiles, roof shingles, cement, automotive brakes and electrical, plumbing, acoustical and structural insulation applications.
People exposed to asbestos “may develop a slow build-up of scar-like tissue in the lungs called ‘asbestosis,’” according to the state health department. “This scarred tissue state impairs the ability of the lungs and heart to adequately provide oxygen to the body. This is a serious disease, and can eventually lead to disability or death in people exposed to high amounts of asbestos.”
Exposure can also lead to lung cancer.
