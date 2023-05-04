The 6th Annual Central Texas Asian-Pacific Festival will be held at 330 N. Gray St. in downtown Killeen on Saturday.
The event, free to the public, takes place from noon to 8 p.m. with over 10 different acts throughout the festival, showcasing a variety of culture.
A few of the acts showcased during the event are from Uri Karak Dance Group, Island Girls of Killeen, Austin Southern Sea Dragon & Lion Dance, among others.
Having such performances gives the culture a chance to not only entertain but to teach.
“The most exciting part we love to share about our culture is the stories we get to tell through traditional song, music, language, and of course, dance,” said Jacinta Ma’ae, artistic director for Hiti Mahana, one of the dance group’s to perform. “It being Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, it makes it even more special that we have a platform to celebrate our heritage and educate people about the different cultures of the Pacific.”
Food will also be included in the festival, with over 25 different food vendors attending. There will be a wide variety of foods to choose from; ranging from fruits covered in li hing mu to rib tips.
A couple of the vendors providing food will be Yum Yum, a Korean food truck, and Tai Law food truck, which features Thailand cuisine, according to Elisha Tili’a, coordinator for the festival.
Tiffiney Haynes, owner of Rib Tips & Catering, said she will be selling food at the event.
“We are excited to be at the event, and we hope a lot of people come out and have fun — visit food trucks and just enjoy themselves,” she said.
The festival will also feature different crafts.
Waist beads, hanging wall and table art, Croc charms, clothing and fan art are just a few of the things to be featured at the event.
Some artist vendors who will be there include Auntie’s Island Gifts, Island Culture, Polynesian artist William Asalele and more.
“Come out, and if you are part of the Asian and Pacific Islander community this is a place where you can feel at home. And if you are not apart of the Asian and Pacific Islander community, it’s a place where you can learn about us,” Tili’a said.
