Pacific Island 1.JPG

Members of the Killeen Korean Culture Group beat drums on the stage outside the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center during the Central Texas Asian Pacific Festival.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

The 6th Annual Central Texas Asian-Pacific Festival will be held at 330 N. Gray St. in downtown Killeen on Saturday.

The event, free to the public, takes place from noon to 8 p.m. with over 10 different acts throughout the festival, showcasing a variety of culture.

Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.