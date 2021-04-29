The month of May arrives this weekend and brings with it many chances to celebrate the season with family and friends by going to a festival, live music show, family movie night and much more. Read on below for more details.
Local Events
The Copperas Cove Arbor Day event will be from 8 to 10 a.m. May 1 at the Copperas Cove Police Department, 302 E. Avenue E. This event will center around a community planting.
The Harker Heights Spring Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 1 at Carl Levin Park, 400 Millers Crossing. This free event will feature family-friendly activities, vendors, artists, and a duck race. Visitors can “adopt” a duck for the race and the participant with the “adopted” duck that wins will get a cash prize. Go to form.jotform.com/210674337406151 to sign up as a vendor or sponsor and to adopt a duck. Email harkerheightschamber@hhchamber.com for more information.
The Central Texas Asian Pacific Festival will be from noon to 8 p.m. May 1 at Ogletree Gap Park, 1876 Post Office Road, Copperas Cove. This free event will feature live entertainment, vendors, raffles, food trucks and more to celebrate Asian Pacific Heritage Month.
Fort Hood’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Program is hosting its monthly Movie and Axe Throwing Trip from 1:45 to 5 p.m. May 1. Any unaccompanied or single soldier is eligible for this free event. To sign up, call BOSS at 254-287-6116 or stop by in person at Building 9212, Old Ironsides Ave. and 20th St., Fort Hood.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting comedian Cocoa Brown at 7:30 and 10 p.m. April 30 and May 1, with the last show at 7:30 p.m. May 2. Tickets range from $20 to $30 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
The Iron Horse Disciples Motorcycle Ministry Biker Weekend Fundraiser to support Pink Warrior Angels of Texas will be from noon to 4 p.m. May 1 at Harley Davidson, 7454 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple. This event will have raffles, vendors, live music, food, and more.
Fort Hood Family Housing is hosting a Self-Pampering Kit Giveaway in honor of Military Spouse Appreciation Day May 3. Current residents are invited to enter to win one of 10 kits by going to https://forms.gle/Xn262jpdKfrptBZZ7.
The Jack Rabbit 5K/10K Run will be at 8 a.m. May 8 at Ogletree Gap Park, 1876 Post Office Road, Copperas Cove. Packet pick up will be from noon to 5 p.m. May 7 at 204 E. Robertson Ave., Copperas Cove, or at the race site the day of. Registration is $30 per person and includes a t-shirt and goodie bag to the first 200 people to sign up. Race-day registration begins at 6:30 a.m.Go to https://copperascove.com/jack-rabbit-run/ to register and for more information.
Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen, hosts its Beer and Nine event every Thursday. For $20 per person, this event includes nine holes with a free beer of choice, two-person scramble, and shotgun at 5 p.m. Call 254-501-6575 for more information.
Workforce Solutions of Central Texas hosts a variety of virtual, interactive, and recurring webinars every week. These free webinars focus on tips to improve resumés, the job application process, soft skills, interviewing, and more. Go to the Facebook page for a full listing of events and more information, https://www.facebook.com/WorkforceSolutionsCentralTexas/.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. A special show, “Laser Beatles,” featuring music by The Beatles will be from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. April 30. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
SouthStar Bank, 905 E. Farm-to-Market 2410, Harker Heights, is hosting a Family Movie Night from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. April 30. This free event will feature a showing of “Moana” and there will also be food trucks. Visitors should bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Lemonade Day is May 1 and 2 at various locations across Fort Hood. This event is organized to help children learn money management and other life skills by operating a lemonade stand. Go to https://lemonadeday.org/fort-hood-area/ to register and to find a list of participating stands to support.
The Fort Hood Girl Scouts are hosting a Cinco de Mayo Recruitment Event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. May 5 at the Duncan Elementary cafeteria, 52400 Muskogee St., Fort Hood. Information, goodie bags for new registrants, activities, and more will be available.
The Harker Heights Family Campout event will be from May 7-9 at Dana Peak Park, 3800 Comanche Gap Road. There will be recreation activities, swimming, hiking and more. Registration is $15 per person, kids 5 and under are free. Pre-registration is required by May 6 and can be completed at https://bit.ly/30QqPg9. Email atrujillo@harkerheights.gov or call 254-953-5466 for more information.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., Lampasas, is hosting a Book Sale in the Park event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 1 at the library’s park.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting a free, in-person Jedi and Sith Training Workshop at 2 p.m. May 1 for kids ages 5 to 10 and their families for an afternoon of Star Wars crafts, fun, and science. Space is limited, call 254-953-5491 to register. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. In-person visitors and curbside pickup are welcome from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The Virtual Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov for access to the link to join.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.Curbside pickup is available at both Killeen Library locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s lineup, showing nightly from April 30 to May 6, will be “Godzilla vs. Kong” at 8:30 p.m. and “The Unholy” at 10:15 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. General admission is $12.99 per person. Visit www.sweeteats.com for a full list of activities and to purchase tickets in advance.
Local Music
Scores Pizza and Wings, 219 S. East St., Belton, is hosting free live music by Towne Adams from 7 to 10 p.m. April 30.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton, is hosting the Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch with live music by Landon Heights and Holly Tucker at noon April 30. This event is free.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Last Call from 8 p.m. to midnight April 30. Cover: $10. People’s Choice will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. May 1. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Scratch 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. April 30, TJ Bell from 6 to 9 p.m. May 1, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. May 2. Fire Street also hosts Finish the Lyrics Trivia every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Teams can be from one to five people and it is free to play with a chance to win prizes.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, will host free live music by the Mopac Traffic Jamsat 7 p.m. April 30 and the KCD Band at 7 p.m. May 1. Barrow also hosts Open Mic in the Taproom with Dustin Brown every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Pitstop Bar and Grill, 14595 Farm-to-Market 439, Nolanville, is hosting live music by Cody Culp from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. April 30 and Rare Dog from 7 to 11 p.m. May 1.
Joker’s Icehouse Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road, Killeen, will host live music by the Back Creek Band from 9 p.m. to midnight April 30. $10 cover at the door. Joker’s is also hosting the No Soldier Left Behind Charity Comedy Show from 9 p.m. to midnight May 1. Cover is $10 and proceeds will benefit Fort Hood Survivors Outreach Services.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting free live music by Broken Time from 10 p.m. to midnight April 30.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 Penelope St., Belton, is hosting free live music by Martian Folk from 7 to 10 p.m. April 30 and Lisa Perlet and Carissa Powell at 6 p.m. May 1.
Farmers Markets
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. There will be local produce, handmade goods, crafters, makers, and food trucks at this event.
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., weather permitting. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call 254-501-6390 or email yvalderrama-santana@killeentexas.gov.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday on the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Interested vendors should go to https://www.copperascovetx.gov/parks/farmers_market/ to sign up. There will be no market May 13.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free Family Day. This month’s theme is “Around the World Family Day” and will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 1. There will be crafts and activities to learn about other cultures and places of the world. Go to www.templerrhm.orgfor more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton is open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, and $5 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.