Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Burglary, forced entry reported at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Driving while intoxicated reported at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday near the area of East Rancier Avenue and North 18th Street.
Burglary, forced entry reported at 5:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 5900 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Warrant served for another agency reported at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Theft of a vehicle reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Aggravated robbery with a firearm reported at 8:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Assault, bodily injury reported at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Parmer Avenue.
Assault, bodily injury reported at 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of North College Street.
Duty on striking highway fixture, landscape reported at 11:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of North Eighth Street.
Burglary of a vehicle reported at 11:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Botanical Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
Minor in possession of tobacco reported at 8:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Welfare check reported at 7:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
Terroristic threat reported at 8:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Brookview Drive.
Assault, family violence reported at 9:12 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
Minor in possession of tobacco reported at 12;23 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Possession of marijuana in a drug free zone reported at 12:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Assault with bodily injury reported at 5:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Runaway reported at 6:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of West Avenue D.
Theft of a vehicle reported at 8:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North First Street.
Assault with bodily injury, family violence reported at 9:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Lauren Street.
Burglary of a building reported at 10:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of South Farm to Market 116.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Police reported no activity on Tuesday.
LAMPASAS
Accident reported at 8:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
Possession of marijuana reported at 9:26 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Theft reported at 11:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Fraud reported at 1:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Ninth Street.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 2:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Main Street.
Suspicious person reported at 7:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of South Chestnut Street.
Suspicious activity reported at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Fourth Street.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 9:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity reported at 11:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of South Chestnut.
Suspicious person reported at 11:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
