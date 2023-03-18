Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:46 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of Mustang Drive and Robinett Road.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4 a.m. Friday in the 6100 block of North 10th Street.
A city warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 4:20 a.m. Friday in the 6100 block of North 10th Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 8:25 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Grandon Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance, Group 4, was reported at 10:48 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of East Hallmark Avenue and Florence Road.
Pedestrian walking on the roadway not facing traffic was reported at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Cedarhill Drive.
Shoplifting was reported at 1:34 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 2:22 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 3:01 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 4:25 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:17 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Fail to stop and give information, attended vehicle, was reported at 6:08 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of East Rancier Avenue and North Eighth Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 7:43 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of Atkinson Avenue and North 38th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Kirk Circle.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:30 p.m. in the 500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of North College Street.
Lampasas
Suspicious person was reported at 2:50 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Naruna Road.
Theft was reported at 10:20 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Avenue I.
Harassment was reported at 12:38 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Theft was reported at 4:28 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal trespass was reported at 5:14 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of South Key Avenue.
Copperas Cove and Harker Heights police reports are not available on the weekends or on holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.