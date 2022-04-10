Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Assault causing bodily injury reported at midnight Saturday in the 800 block of Houston Street.
Violation of parole warrant reported at 1:49 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency reported at 5:47 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street
Possession of a controlled substance reported at 8:26 a.m. Saturday in the area of Culp Avenue and Steward Street.
Possession of marijuana reported at 9:52 a.m. Saturday in the area of Goodnight Drive and Patton Road.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 11:41 a.m. Saturday in the 18100 block of Eighth Street.
Possession of marijuana reported at noon Saturday in the 600 block of Parmer Avenue
Pedestrian walking wrong way on roadway reported at 12:23 p.m. Saturday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief reported at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East Avenue E.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 1:51 p.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Malibu Lane.
Forgery reported at 3:56 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
No drivers license reported at 4:06 p.m. Saturday in the area of South 42nd Street and Turner Avenue.
Theft reported at 5 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Possession of marijuana reported at 5:49 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft of a firearm reported at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Fraudulent us or possession of identifying information reported at 10:36 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Unlawful carrying of weapons reported at 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Grasslands Drive and Bobby Lee Drive.
Discharge of firearm reported at 11:52 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 Poage Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
No reports available.
HARKER HEIGHTS
No reports available.
LAPASAS
Suspicious vehicle reported at 12:06 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market 580.
Suspicious person reported at 5 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Third Street.
Reckless driver reported at 11:44 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Public intoxication reported at 3:59 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Campbell Street.
Reckless driver reported at 4:22 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Key Avenue.
Accident reported at 4:25 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Campbell Street.
Suspicious person reported at 4:34 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
Arrest reported at 7:08 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South Main Street.
Harassment reported at 7:58 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of College Street.
Suspicious person reported at 8:48 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
Reckless driver reported at 9:36 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 9:54 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North Broad Street.
Disturbance reported at 11:16 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Campbell Street.
Loud music reported at 11:51 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
