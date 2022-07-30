Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at midnight Thursday in the 2700 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 12:10 a.m. Friday in the 4600 block of Cunningham Road.
Public intoxication was reported at 12:36 a.m. Friday in the 4600 block of Cunningham Road.
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm towards habitation, building or person was reported at 1 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Waterfall Drive.
Assault family member impeding breathing/circulation was reported at 2:28 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Cedarview Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:17 a.m. Friday in the 4300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:30 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of West Green Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:17 a.m. Friday on Gilmer Street.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 9:05 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:35 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Brewster Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Lakeshore Drive.
Displaying license plate assigned to another vehicle was reported at 10:34 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of West Hallmark Avenue and Wolf Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 12:45 p.m. Friday in the 8100 block of Clear Creek Road.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:15 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Leslie Circle.
Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony was reported at 2 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Duncan Avenue.
Violation of a probation warrant was reported at 2:37 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Olive Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:40 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Iris Avenue.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish a police blotter on weekends or holidays.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish a police blotter on weekends or holidays.
Lampasas
Domestic disturbance was reported at 12:40 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
Theft was reported at 4:13 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Forgery was reported at 2:44 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 3:03 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 8:48 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Avenue D.
Suspicious person was reported at 9:37 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious person was reported at 11:16 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Disturbance was reported at 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Walnut Street.
An arrest was made at 11:51 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.
