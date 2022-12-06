Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 12:02 a.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Tatonka Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:42 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Lisa Lane.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 2:01 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Walnut Drive.
Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 2:01 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Walnut Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:49 a.m. Monday in the 4500 block of Jake Spoon Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:30 a.m. Monday in the 5000 block of John David Drive.
Fail to stop and give information, attended vehicle, was reported at 7 a.m. Monday in the 5200 block of Siltstone Loop.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 9 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Wales Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 9 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Adams Avenue.
Misdemeanor theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 9 a.m. Monday in the 4500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 10 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Adams Avenue.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 10 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Fail to stop and give information, attended vehicle, was reported at 11 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Botanical Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 11:11 a.m. Monday in the vicinity of Foster Lane and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:20 p.m. Monday in the 4200 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:20 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Trailridge Circle.
Shoplifting was reported at 3 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A city warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 4:35 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Cinco Drive.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 5:12 p.m. Monday in the 4500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 5:55 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Lazy Ridge Drive.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 8:45 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of North College Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:17 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Attas Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 10:15 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of North Eighth Street.
Copperas Cove
Duty on striking a fixture/highway landscaping was reported at 10:27 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Suja Lane.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 11:06 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Theft was reported at 12:06 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Duty on striking a fixture/highway landscaping was reported at 1:17 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South 19th Street.
Duty on striking a fixture/highway landscaping was reported at 1:17 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of South 15th Street.
Duty on striking a fixture/highway landscaping was reported at 1:17 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Park Avenue.
An arrest was made while assisting the Travis County Sheriff’s Office at 2:20 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Dewald Street on suspicion of theft of property and criminal mischief.
A welfare concern was reported at 2:51 p.m. Monday in the 30 block of Cedar Grove Drive.
Attempted suicide was reported at 8:47 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:38 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of South 21st Street.
An arrest was made at 10:46 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of South 21st Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest or detention with previous conviction, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
Attempted suicide was reported at 11:10 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Pleasant Lane.
Invasive visual recording was reported at 11:10 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Mattie Drive.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made at 7:32 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of South Amy Lane.
Robbery was reported at 1:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Indian Trail.
Lampasas
A warrant arrest was reported at 1:05 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:11 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Disturbance was reported at 10:18 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Found property was reported at 10:24 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Disturbance was reported at 3:52 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Eighth Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 5:51 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:35 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An arrest was made at 10:07 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of South U.S. Highway 281 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.
