Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:50 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Elms Road.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 12:55 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Gemini Lane.
Aggravated assault was reported at 2:15 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:20 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Fort Hood Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3:22 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Bundrant Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 7 a.m. Friday in the 4300 block of Lloyd Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported at noon Friday in the 1400 block of Carrollton Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:36 p.m. Friday i nthe 1100 block of North College Street.
A crminial warrant arrest was made for another agency at 3 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of North College Street.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 3:05 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 4:38 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Interference with child custody was reported at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Clear Creek Road.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 6:12 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:25 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Clear Creek Road.
Shoplifting was reported at 7 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 7:27 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of Jennifer Drive and West Lane.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 8:28 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Circle M Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 6100 block of Tanzanite Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11 p.m. Friday in the 2600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Lampasas
Assault was reported at 12:52 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault by threat was reported at 4:41 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 1:41 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East Avenue J.
Theft was reported at 1:55 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious person was reported at 10:14 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Campbell Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:29 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of West Farm-to-Market Road 580.
Loud music was reported at 10:42 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Standifer Street.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 11:59 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Hillside Avenue.
Police reports for Copperas Cove and Harker Heights were unavailable Saturday.
