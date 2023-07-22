Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:43 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of East Church Avenue and North 10th Street.
A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 2:27 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of East Stan Schlueter Loop and Trimmier Road.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:30 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of Riley Drive and South W.S. Young Drive.
A city warrant was reported at 2:57 a.m. Friday in the 2400 block of South Loop 121 in Belton.
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported at 3:12 a.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Seahorse Drive.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 4 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Massey Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 4:06 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of East Elms Road.
Two incidents of burglary of a building with forced entry were reported at 6:50 a.m. Friday in the 4200 block of Orchard Hill Drive.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 6:50 a.m. Friday in the 4200 block of Orchard Hill Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Wales Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:50 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Assault of a family member by impeding breathing/circulation was reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of 22nd Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 6:29 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8 p.m. Friday in the 6700 block of Oliver Loving Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:54 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of North 10th Street.
A city warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 9:24 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony was reported at 9:57 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 11 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:27 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Stetson Avenue.
Lampasas
Theft was reported at 12:45 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest was made at 12:57 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway on suspicion of theft under $100 and criminal trespass.
Assault was reported at 6:48 a.m. Friday on Hillcrest Dive.
Suspicious person was reported at 8:26 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of North Campbell Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:34 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Nix Road.
Theft was reported at 1:48 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Reckless driver was reported at 2:12 p.m. Friday in the 3100 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An arrest was made at 2:40 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Barnes Street for a Lampasas PD warrant that was on suspicion of evading arrest/detention.
Theft was reported at 4:29 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest was made at 4:55 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Fourth Street for a Lampasas PD warrant that was on suspicion of stealing/receiving a stolen check.
Suspicious person was reported at 6:35 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 10:20 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:33 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:41 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Copperas Cove and Harker Heights police reports are not available on the weekends or on holidays.
