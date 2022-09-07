Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Suspected stolen property was reported at midnight Monday in the 8100 block of East Trimmier Road.
Aggravated assault was reported at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 5700 block of Chuckwagon Circle.
Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony was reported at 2:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 6100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:58 a.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of South Forth Hood Street and West Elms Road.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Tracey Ann Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Wales Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North Eighth Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 9300 block of Bowfield Drive.
A city warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 9:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Rancier Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Bundrant Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 1:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Rolling Hills Drive.
Recovered stolen vehicle from another jurisdiction was reported at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Stewart Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 3:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Assault of a family member was reported at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of Alan Kent Drive.
Terroristic threat was reported at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of Alan Kent Drive.
Terroristic threat was reported at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of Briscoe Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of Alan Kent Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of Jim Avenue.
Forgery was reported at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle was reported at 12:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North First Street.
Burglary of a building and criminal mischief were reported at 5:54 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 7:06 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Avenue G.
Assault by contact was reported at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An accident was reported at 8:51 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft of service was reported at 9:32 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Business Highway 190.
Indecency with a child was reported at 9:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 1:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Forgery of a financial instrument was reported at 2:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South First Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 2:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Drive.
Sexual assault was reported at 4:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Harassment was reported at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Linda Lane.
Theft of property was reported at 5:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Industrial Avenue.
A warrant arrest was made at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Lois Circle.
Assault with bodily injury - family violence - was reported at 9:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Randa Street.
An arrest was made at 10:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190 on suspicion of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
An arrest was made at 10:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190 on suspicion of possession of marijuana.
Harker Heights
Aggravated assault was reported at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of East Iowa Drive.
An arrest was made at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of East Iowa Drive on suspicion of aggravated assault of a family member.
Lampasas
Suspicious person was reported at 6:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Avenue F.
Criminal trespass was reported at 7:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 7:38 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street.
Fraud was reported at 8:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Seventh Street.
Fraud was reported at 11:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Fraud was reported at 1:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 3:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 5000 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Reckless driver was reported at 3:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Plum Street.
Disturbance was reported at 6:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of White Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 6:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Disturbance was reported at 7:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Avenue G.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 7:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of East Avenue F.
Theft was reported at 9:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 9:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of College Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 9:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of East Fifth Street.
Disturbance was reported at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Dent Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 10:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Spring Ho Avenue.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
