Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An aggravated robbery with a firearm was reported at midnight Sunday in the 1500 block of Second Street.
Deadly conduct by discharge of a firearm was reported at 12:54 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An aggravated assault was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 1:26 a.m. Sunday in the area of Bellaire Drive and Trimmier Road.
An assault was reported at 4 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Charolais Drive.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 11:14 a.m. Sunday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and Westcliff Road.
Burglary and forced entry was reported at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:45 a.m. Sunday in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Monte Carlo Lane.
An assault was reported at 12:25 p.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of Maid Marian Circle.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:38 p.m. Sunday in the area of North Fort Hood Street and West Avenue D.
An aggravated robbery with a firearm was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Leader Drive.
Resisting arrest or search was reported at 4:57 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of North Fourth Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Blackburn Drive.
An assault on a public servant was reported at 6:36 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Branch Drive.
An assault was reported at 6:36 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Branch Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Failure to stop and give information on an attended vehicle was reported at 11:54 p.m. Sunday in the area of Cantabrian Drive and Toledo Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
Open container was reported at 12:59 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Sherman Avenue.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:07 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Hill Street.
An arrest for criminal trespassing, assisting another agency, failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance was reported at 5:44 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Appaloosa Drive.
An accident was reported at 9:33 a.m. Sunday in the area of East Avenue D and East Business Highway 190.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 9:16 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Spirit Dancer Drive.
Theft was reported at 12:01 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Barber Drive.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, assist another agency and theft of property was reported at 3:58 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Business Highway 190.
Illegal dumping was reported at 4:40 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Safe keeping was reported at 5:48 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Creek Street.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and fleeing a police officer was reported at 6:05 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Creek Street.
An aggravated robbery was reported at 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North First Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:08 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Parnell Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Criminal trespassing was reported at 7:20 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An assault against an elderly or disabled individual was reported at 7:20 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A deadly conduct report was taken at 7:41 a.m. Sunday in the 40 block of Indian Trail.
An intoxication assault with a vehicle was reported at 9:21 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Knights Way.
LAMPASAS
A traffic hazard was reported at 8:39 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A disturbance was reported at 3:14 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Avenue I.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:06 p.m. in the 1000 block of East Avenue J.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 4:25 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
An accident with minor injuries was reported at 4:56 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 5:11 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:21 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Briggs Street.
Found property was reported 8:24 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
A noise disturbance was reported at 11:03 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Nix Road.
